Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $92.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

