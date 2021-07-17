NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 222,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.62% of NuVasive worth $54,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.