Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Crane worth $53,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

