Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,459 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $55,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Waters by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $370.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $373.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

