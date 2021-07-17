Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $48.34 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,306,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,853 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $48,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.32 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

