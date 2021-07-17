Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,591 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $50,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

