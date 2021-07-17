Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 163,215 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Amdocs worth $49,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.76 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

