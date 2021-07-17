Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,634 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 964,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,634 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Banner worth $51,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.67 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.