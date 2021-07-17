Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $52,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

