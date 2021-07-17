Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 167.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

