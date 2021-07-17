Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JDD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 24,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,120. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JDD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

