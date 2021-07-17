NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 19th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NVDA opened at $726.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.22. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $391.08 and a 52-week high of $835.00.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.37.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

