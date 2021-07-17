NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $900.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $710.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.37.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.22. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $391.08 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

