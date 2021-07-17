Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Observer has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $134,363.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

