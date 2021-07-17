Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,072 ($14.01). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,072 ($14.01), with a volume of 4,217 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31. The company has a market capitalization of £379.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,056.43.

In other news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 2,000 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,063 ($13.89) per share, for a total transaction of £21,260 ($27,776.33).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

