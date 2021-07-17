OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Raised to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OCANF. Macquarie downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

OCANF stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

