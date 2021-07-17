Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 95,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,338,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research firms recently commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $2,788,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 897,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,371. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.