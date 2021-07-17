Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Okta by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 8,745.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $2,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.89. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.