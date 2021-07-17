Old Well Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,269 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARYD opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

