Old Well Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 40,547 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.73 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.