Old Well Partners LLC Has $12.97 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 6.4% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of GDS worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GDS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in GDS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GDS by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

