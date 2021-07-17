Old Well Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 115.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,573.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.