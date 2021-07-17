OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. OMRON has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in OMRON by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in OMRON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,673 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

