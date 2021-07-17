One01 Capital LP Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,123,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 8.0% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $374.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $396.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

