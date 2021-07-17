Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Up 64.0% in June

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

