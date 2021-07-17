Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Elastic in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $140.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.