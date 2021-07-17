OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptimumBank by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
