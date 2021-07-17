OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OptimumBank by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

