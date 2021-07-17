Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells $345,000,000.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 399.68 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

