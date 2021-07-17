Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Financial Comparison

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 16.51% 37.40% 9.51%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Orange County Bancorp and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 LexinFintech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $13.53, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.61 $11.10 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.78 billion 1.01 $91.18 million $0.48 20.54

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches user loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting services; Software development services; and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

