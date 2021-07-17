Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $236.07 million and $80.65 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00792782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,728,502 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

