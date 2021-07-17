Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$27.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.97% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

TSE OR opened at C$16.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.15. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.60.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

