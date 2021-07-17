OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.14

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and traded as low as $61.70. OSRAM Licht shares last traded at $61.70, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

