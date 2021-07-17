Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 3,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OM opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.