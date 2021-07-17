Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 449,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

