Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,309,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,221,000. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.5% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $55.46 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.