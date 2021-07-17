Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.48 Million in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRAU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,373,000.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

