Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Union Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 42.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 41.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,754,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,872,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LATN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

