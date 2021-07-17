Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives $55.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.
OZON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ozon will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Ozon Company Profile
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
