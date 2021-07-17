PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79. PAE has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.69.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

