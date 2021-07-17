Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 17.08 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.68 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,088,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.95.

In related news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

