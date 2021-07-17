Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP Sells $144,300.00 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP Randall B. Brenner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

PRTK traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 410,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,227. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTK. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.