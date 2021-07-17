Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

