Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires 159,192 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 157,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

