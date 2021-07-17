Park West Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPKBU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

