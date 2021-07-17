Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.04 Million Investment in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Noble Rock Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,604,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,631,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

