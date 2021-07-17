Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $12,865,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $11.01 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

