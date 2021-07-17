Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 2,626,100 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,626,100 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Maisey sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $5,919,900.00. Insiders have sold 163,068 shares of company stock worth $7,843,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

