PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $429,638.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $42.32 million and approximately $429,638.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,817,170 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

