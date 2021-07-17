Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CEO Acquires $26,240.00 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $12.31 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PASG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Passage Bio by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Passage Bio by 12.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

