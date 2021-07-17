Patrick Spence Sells 65,237 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Spence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,592. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

